Landspout tornado confirmed near Kevin

Several people near Sunburst, Kevin, and Cut Bank all reported seeing a funnel cloud on Friday afternoon, June 13, 2025.

WATCH:

Landspout tornado in northern Montana

After analyzing these photos and videos, the National Weather Service in Great Falls confirmed that there was a brief period of time when this funnel cloud was connected to the ground, thereby making it a tornado.

Officially it was a landspout tornado as the rotation began at the surface and then connected up to the thunderstorm.

With typical tornadoes, the rotation will begin in the thunderstorm and then connect to the ground.

Landspout tornadoes do not occur with supercell thunderstorms. Instead, they typically occur with developing thunderstorms that have no rotating updraft.

This tornado was on the ground around 3:05 pm on the afternoon of June 13, 2025 and it was located seven miles west-northwest of Kevin.

The National Weather Service gave this tornado a rating of EF-U, which means "unknown strength."

Since there was no damage reported and since there are a lack of damage indicators in this area, the National Weather Service did not conduct a storm survey for this tornado.



This is the third confirmed tornado in north-central Montana so far in 2025.

The other two tornadoes occurred in April in Chouteau County and also had EF-U ratings.

WATCH:

2 landspout tornadoes in 2 days in Montana

Click here for details about them.



Montana's tornado season generally spans from late May through early August, so it is pretty rare to have a tornado in April. These tornadoes were the first two confirmed tornadoes in Montana in 2025.

The two key ingredients for tornado formation are low-level moisture and wind shear.

Wind shear is the change in wind direction with height up to the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Patrick Gilchrist, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Glasgow, said, "When it comes to tornadoes in Montana, it's really about moisture. So to get tornado development, we really want a moist layer right at the surface of the Earth at the lowest levels. That is provided actually by the Gulf of Mexico."

The likelihood of tornadoes increases in eastern Montana, due to the proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, not the change in topography. Higher terrain in western Montana actually acts as ignition for severe weather outbreaks as it forces the air to move vertically creating lift in the atmosphere. The severe weather outbreaks can often last through the night, traveling as far as Minnesota.

While tornadoes are less common in central Montana, the threat still exists. There have been a few notable events in recent history. An F2 moved through Lewistown back in 1999 and a series of F3 tornadoes southeast of Big Sandy in Chouteau County back in 1988.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale replaced the Fujita Scale in February 2007.

Damage assessments are utilized in determining the tornadoes scale, which can be difficult given the rural nature of eastern Montana.

Unlike those in "Tornado Alley" in the central part of the country, most Montana tornadoes are relatively small and usually touch down in sparsely-populated areas.

In 2022, an EF-2 tornado hit the community of Glentana in Valley County, causing property damage (link). The tornado was on the ground for eight miles and had an average path width of 457 yards. The maximum wind speed associated with this tornado was 120 miles per hour.

In 2016, an EF-3 tornado hit the town of Baker in southeast Montana. In 2015, a small tornado hit near Sidney in Richland County in eastern Montana, injuring one person and causing some damage.

In June 2010, a tornado hit Billings, causing significant damage to the MetraPark facility.

Just several weeks later, two people were killed when a tornado struck a family ranch near Reserve in northeastern Montana.