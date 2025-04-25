Last Weekend of April Has Everything

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the southern mountains for Sunday evening through Monday.

It's the last weekend of April and there will be a bit of everything: sun, clouds, storms, showers, and mountain snow. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the morning and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. There will be plenty of sunshine mixed in as well. A larger storm system with widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will start out high above mountain pass level. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s but fall into the 40s later in the afternoon. A mix of rain and snow will fall through Sunday night with lingering rain showers into Monday morning. The mountain passes on Monday morning will have some snow accumulation. By Monday afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy as the storm moves out. Tuesday will cloud up with scattered showers and thunderstorms, the last of the "April showers. Temperatures through the end of April will be close to average but the beginning of May there appears to be a nice warmup.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist