Late August Activity & Beauty

In a week it will be September. There will be showers and thunderstorms but also some very nice late summer weather for the final weekend of August. Air quality for the most part remains good for most of the state even though smoke and increased overhead. The origin of that smoke is mainly California, so by the time it travels to Montana it's thousands of feet above the surface. Smoke should clear from our skies by this weekend. Thursday will have another opportunity for rain as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through central and eastern Montana. Highs again will hold in the 70s. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s and a moderate west wind up to 20mph. Some showers may continue Friday night into Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon there will be clearing across most of the state. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday and Monday will be beautiful, sunny and warm with clean air. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. Overall, comfortable weather with the occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue into September. The worst of summer and the worst of fire season is behind us, and the rest of summer might be salvageable and quite pleasant.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

