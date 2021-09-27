Leaves Aren't the Only Changes Coming

The colors are beautiful, the smoke and fire danger not so much. The Haystack fire southwest of Boulder continues to burn and threaten that town. The smoke from the 15,000+ acre fire continues to blow right over Helena, over Great Falls, and is reaching the Hi-Line. The Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires have been active as well. Fires in central Idaho are also blowing smoke into Montana, reducing the air quality. A cold front will bring cleaner and cooler changes to the state beginning on Tuesday. There will be a few showers with this system and a few snow flakes in the mountains, but more wet weather will occur west of the Continental Divide. There will be some showers around Helena, Boulder and the Haystack Fire. The Haystack Fire will even have a few snowflakes through Tuesday afternoon. Much cooler temperatures and higher humidity will help suppress this blaze. Highs in the lower elevations will be in the 50s and 60s in western and central areas, eastern Montana will still reach the 80s ahead of the front. There will be strong wind gusting up over 30mph. The wind shift and precipitation should mean less smoke for most of the state. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies, cool temperatures, clean air and a light breeze. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. High pressure will continue the nice stretch on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Friday will have increasing clouds and an increasing chance of rain by afternoon and evening. The showers will be welcome, although the precipitation will not be that heavy. A few showers may continue into Saturday morning for central and eastern areas, but sunshine will increase through the day. Highs will again be cool in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be gorgeous with sunny skies in western areas, but a few more clouds in far eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist