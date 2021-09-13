Less Wildfire Smoke Across the West

It's a breath of fresh air! While last week was full of smoke and poor air quality, this week is already looking much different. The storm system that produced rain on Friday night and Saturday in Montana also put down rain on fires in other states including Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Fires in these states contributed to a lot of the smoke Montana saw last week. Because these fires are less active, producing less smoke, there is much cleaner air across most of the West. On Monday afternoon there was some activity on the Trail Creek Fire in southwest Montana, and some of the fires grew in central Idaho. Tuesday will be a nice day with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. Wind will be out of the west up to 15mph. Wednesday will be windy with gusts between 30-40mph ahead of an approaching cold front. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s and a few 80s in eastern Montana. A cooler airmass and lighter wind will move across the state for Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. An isolated shower is not out of the question in central and eastern Montana, but most of the state will be dry. Highs will top out in the 60s to around 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s. A new storm will move in this weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through the state later in the day. There will be showers west of the Continental Divide that will spill east of the Divide later in the afternoon. Showers will become more numerous Saturday night into Sunday. At the same time, colder air will move in with some wet snowflakes mixed in the higher elevations. Sunday's highs will be in the 50s to around 60 in the lower elevations, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. Some showers and mountain snow showers will continue Sunday night into Monday. So the final weekend of summer in Montana will be unusually cool but nothing surprising for the Treasure State.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist