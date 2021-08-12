Quick "Cooldown" before Summer Heat Returns

Thursday's temperatures will be a touch cooler behind the passage of Wednesday's cold front. The wind will be on the light side, and daytimes highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday's cool down will be short-lived; hot weather builds back in on Friday. The highs will climb into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. Expect an ample amount of sunshine and another day with light winds.

Looking ahead into the weekend, prepare for extreme heat. The high temperatures will come close to the triple digits by Saturday, and records will likely be challenged. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and hot. The ridge that will contribute to hot temperatures over the next few days will begin to break down, allowing a period of breezy to windy conditions.

Hot and dry conditions will give away to cooler temperatures and widespread showers by early next week.

A.R. 😊

