An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for parts of western Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western Montana.

It will be a fairly hot and dry weekend but the wind will be light and the fire danger will not be as extreme as it will be after the weekend. Next week could have the worst fire weather conditions of the year so far as serious heat and a stronger wind develops for days. Fires will start and fires will grow. So let's not rush the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry with highs in the 80s and 90s, fortunately the wind will not be bad. Wildfire smoke will be variable as the fires in Montana grow but also fires in Oregon and Washington will continue to contribute smoke to our skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible early next week and the wind could be a problem once again. A stronger storm will move in from the Pacific on Tuesday with stronger wind and a few scattered thunderstorms. Very windy and hot conditions are possible Wednesday and Thursday that could be very bad for wildfires in the state and the Pacific northwest. Highs could be up near records along with strong west wind.

Have a good weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist