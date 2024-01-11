Life Threatening Cold

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for East and West Glacier, and northwest Montana into Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, and higher terrain of western Montana into Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for much of central Montana into Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front into Thursday.

A life threatening arctic airmass will bring record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values through the holiday weekend. The arctic airmass will continue to spill into the state with temperatures dropping over the next several days. Record cold is likely, along with absolutely brutal wind chill values as cold as -60. In these conditions frost bite could form in minutes. This is about as severe as Montana weather gets. Hunker down, be careful, check on your neighbors, take care of your pets, and make sure to have the winter survival kit in your car if you must travel. Thursday will be a cold day with highs in the -0s and 0s along with widespread snow developing. The snow should accumulate several inches into Thursday night. Arctic air will continue to get colder and colder through Thursday night into Friday morning when wind chills could drop to -30 to -55. Friday will be extremely cold with highs between -20 and 0 for most of the state. Areas of light snow will diminish through the morning with some clouds clearing late in the day. The arctic high pressure will move in on Friday night and that's when temperatures will bottom out. Most of the state will have lows of -20 to -45 with wind chills as cold as -60. One change to the forecast is Saturday will be dry and sunny as the arctic high pressure pushes snow farther to the south. Even though Saturday will be sunny, high temperatures will range from 0 to -20. Saturday night will be extremely cold again with lows in the -20 to -40 range. Sunday will be sunny and very cold with little to no wind. Highs will range from -15 to 5 above. A chinook wind should create blowing snow and warming conditions early next week, but more snow will develop mid to late next week. Buckle up it's going to be a wild, wintry ride.

Be safe.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist