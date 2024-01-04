Light flurries today...even more snow tomorrow!

Moisture is starting to trek on into the Treasure State, starting today with some isolated, light flurries towards the Flathead Valley as well as some fog along the Hi-line with reduced visibility. Later today, this activity will dissipate and we'll have mostly cloudy skies today with temps high ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s.

Overnight through Friday morning, a low pressure system will bring a chance of snow across North-Central, Central and Southwestern Montana. Prepare for some slick roads and reduced visibility. Temperatures will remain stable the next couple days with dry conditions Saturday. Sunday temperatures drop significantly due to an arctic front pushing southward into Montana. We're looking at highs in the 20s and widespread snow. More rounds of moisture will ramp up next week. I guess winter has finally decided to make an appearance! Stay safe.