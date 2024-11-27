Light Frosted Trimmings for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving Holiday is right around the corner and there will be a few disturbances that bring a little light snow to Montana before, on and after the holiday. Although a little light snow is expected, it is not enough to warrant any watches, warnings or advisories. But because of the recent cold, the light snow should stick to the frozen ground. Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year and driving in Montana will not be a big problem. Some roads will still have residual snow and ice but most of the day will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will mainly be in the 20s and 30s, with some 10s closer to the Canadian border. A weak disturbance will move down from Canada after dark with areas of light snow Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning. There may be enough snow to coat the ground again with up to 1-2" in the mountains. Any snow will come to an end in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s north, to the 30s farther south. Friday will have scattered snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 10s and 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with light wind and highs in the 10s to near 30. A pattern change is likely to develop on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the West making for warmer and drier conditions into the start of December.

Get ready for that turkey,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist