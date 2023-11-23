Light snow and cold is on the menu for Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! Light snow and cold is on the menu today.

Temperatures have dropped significantly in Montana due to yesterday's cold front and we're looking at highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light snow showers linger in western Montana through mid-day.

If you're doing any driving today, use lots of caution on mountain passes. We're tracking some light snow scattered throughout the Rocky Mountain corridor of western Montana this morning. Some precipitation could create slick conditions on the roads. Accumulations will likely reach 1-3 inches and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties along the Front. Strong, gusty north winds are expected over Targhee, Monida, Reynolds and Norris Hill.

By this evening, snow showers will dissipate in most of Montana besides some parts of the south-central area like Livingston and Billings. Drier conditions will dominate Friday through Sunday. Temperatures warm next week back to the 40s.

KTVH