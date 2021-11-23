Light Snow Before Thanksgiving

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana including the Rocky Mountain Front from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It's just days until Thanksgiving but Montana has been mild and dry for much of this Fall so far. Many locations are still waiting to see their first inch of snow. There is an opportunity for that to happen with a storm moving through before the holiday. This system should not create much in the way of problems for travelers. Any snow that does fall will melt by the actual holiday as warm temperatures return. In fact, temperatures will soar well above average through the weekend. A few record highs are possible. This warmth does come with a lot of wind. HIGH WIND WARNINGS may be issued at times for the prairies of Montana through the end of the weekend. But first this little storm will increase cloud cover through Tuesday morning. A few rain and snow showers will develop in the mountains and across the plains through the afternoon and evening. Any rain drops will turn to snow flakes as colder air moves in. After highs reach the 40s in the lower elevations, evening temperatures will drop through the 30s into the 20s. Areas of snow will continue to develop across central and northeast Montana late in the evening. Some snow will fall in the mountains around Helena, but little to no accumulation is likely in the valley as the Continental Divide comes into play. Areas of snow will move out by early Wednesday morning. A light coating up to 2" is possible across north central Montana. The mountains could see up to 6". Wednesday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to around 40. While some roads could be slick in the morning, travelers should have good conditions to drive or fly for most of the day. Thanksgiving Day will mostly cloudy with strong wind across the plains. The valley locations including Helena should not have much wind. Highs will range from the 40s in the valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains, and 50s across the plains. East of the Continental Divide will be dry but northwest Montana will have rain and snow. Friday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with highs in the 40s and 50s. This weekend will be warm and windy. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with very windy conditions across the plains. Sunday's highs could even set records by reaching near 70 in a few places. Looking long range a pattern change is possible by the first weekend of December.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist