Light snow could lead to a messy morning commute

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of northwest and north-central Montana until 9 am.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Madison and Gallatin Counties and Beartooth/ RedLodge Foothills until 6 pm.

Waking up Tuesday morning, prepare for a messy morning commute. Rain showers will transition into snow, creating slippery road conditions. The snow will track from the north to the south. Accumulations are expected to stay under three inches in the lower elevations. Behind the passage of Monday's cold front, the temperatures will cool a few degrees.

Wednesday will start mainly dry with mild temperatures, breezy to windy conditions in north-central Montana, and mountain snow showers in the southern tier of the state, until another cold front drops in from Canada. The system will favor more snow and a brief cool down for Thursday.

Thursday daytime highs will cool into the 30s and mid to low 40s. Light snow will fall in the mountains and in the lower elevations.

Friday through the weekend, expect dry and mild conditions.

Sunday, strong winds will feed daytime highs into the 60s and low 70s.

Monday, another round of moisture will move in.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊