Lighter Wind, Some Snow Toward Christmas

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, Glacier region through Saturday.

The windy week is over. The final weekend before Christmas will be chilly and blustery, but overall the weather should allow for a bit of a reprieve. Saturday looks relatively quiet with seasonable temperatures, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a pretty chilly wind gusting up to 30mph. There will be steady snow on the Rocky Mountain Front and over Marias Pass for most of the day. The other passes in western Montana into Idaho should have snow throughout the day as well. The weather should be good for those traveling or intending to watch the Cats-Grizz playoff game. It'll be sunny and near 30 degrees for kickoff at 2pm in Bozeman. Sunday is the official start of winter, and it should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some snow will fly in the southern and western mountains but most of the state will be dry. Christmas is next week and the weather leading up to the holiday looks fairly quiet. Right now on Christmas Day, some colder air might move through northern Montana but the southern half will be a little warmer. There's a chance for some snow Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, and then possibly the day after Christmas.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist