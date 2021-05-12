Lightning Lighting Up Big Sky Country

Showers and thunderstorms were scattered across most of the state on Tuesday. The activity will continue for parts of the state for the next several days. It's a very "springy" pattern as showers and thunderstorms develop diurnally, intensifying with the increased sunshine. This is why the showers and storms reach a peak in the afternoon and then fizzle out as the sun goes down later in the evening. Wednesday will have a higher concentration of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the state. Central and western areas will be drier with sunshine early in the day. Clouds will increase from the west through the afternoon and evening. A few showers could cross the Continental Divide after dark. That system will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. Yet another atmospheric disturbance will through on Friday with more scattered showers and storms. A few showers will linger into the weekend, but there will be partial sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures will be warmer in the 60s and 70s. Sunday should be a gorgeous day with highs in the 70s to around 80 under mostly sunny skies. Early next week will be warm with many locations warming into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a strong cold front approaches.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist