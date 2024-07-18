Lightning Sparks New Wildfires

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for parts of western Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western Montana.

A storm system moving through Montana on Thursday sparked thunderstorms and lightning strikes that started several new small wildfires. This storm has a history of lightning strikes creating new fires across the Pacific northwest and northern Rockies. A few new fires were discovered on Thursday, and several more fires could be discovered through Friday as areas where lightning hits smolders. Friday the wind will switch directions and come out of the north with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This weekend will be hot and dry with highs in the 90s, fortunately the wind will not be bad. Wildfire smoke will be variable as the fires in Montana grow but also fires in Oregon and Washington will continue to contribute smoke to our skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible early next week and the wind could be a problem once again. A stronger storm will move in from the Pacific on Tuesday with stronger wind and a few scattered thunderstorms. Very windy and hot conditions are possible Wednesday and Thursday that could be very bad for wildfires in the state and the Pacific northwest.

Have a good day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist