Lightning Strikes Have Started Many New Fires

Several new wildfires have started in Montana mainly because of holdover lightning strikes smoldering, and then catching fire nearly a day later. The Balsinger Fire in the Little Belts had prompted pre-evacuation orders but firefighter response and more favorable weather conditions have slowed that growth. The Ellis Fire in the Dry Mountains also has not grown much since burning 75 acres on A cluster of new wildfires have started out in eastern Montana in the Bull Mountains near Roundup. A large fire has started north of Trout Creek in northwest Montana. A large fire developed on Friday near Lost Trail Pass. Several prairie fires developed in Blaine County. New fires have started in northern Idaho. Smoke from large wildfires in Idaho and Oregon will continue to spew across Montana's sky. Please be careful with the serious fire danger. This weekend will turn pretty hot as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday's wind will increase, and the fire danger will once again pick up. Fortunately the temperatures will drop back into the 70s and 80s next Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely across much of Montana on Tuesday with continued highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

