A WINTER STORM WARNING continues into early Friday morning for much of central and southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues into early Friday morning for parts of central Montana.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier area and out the Hi-Line into Friday morning for wind chills down to -30.

It was like living in a snow globe for parts of Montana over the past few days. A significant snow up to a foot in the lower elevations with temperatures running 20 degrees below normal and wind chills below 0 are a reminder it still is very much winter in Montana. The snow is not over with yet as more of it will fall through Thursday evening, heaviest closer to Highway 12 and points south. Snow will come to an end by Friday morning as high pressure moves in and clears out the clouds. Friday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 20s. Friday night will be chilly with some areas dropping below 0. This weekend is Presidents' Day Weekend. A chinook wind will develop across the plains, Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to about 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. A strong wind across the plains will push temperatures up into the 40s, with 30s in the valleys and mountains. Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some quieter, milder conditions will continue through next week. AFter this bit of snow, Montana gets to catch it's breath until possibly the end of February.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist