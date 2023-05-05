Locally Heavy Rain This Weekend

It's a very wet time of year in Montana. The beautiful stretch of weather to kick off the month of May is over, and it was also a little unusual. The weekend weather will be more typical for this time of year with scattered showers, thunderstorms, mountain snow, cooler temperatures and a little sunshine mixed in. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers and even a return of mountain snow. Highs will be down in the 50s and 60s, 30s and 40s in the mountains. Sunday will be somewhat drier to start with partly cloudy skies but another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon with some higher elevation snow. Highs will be seasonably cool in the 50s to around 60. Another round of wet and cooler weather will move through on Monday and Tuesday with some sunshine mixed in. Warmer and drier weather will likely develop later in the week into Mother's Day Weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist