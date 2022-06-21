Happy summer, Montana!

Right now everything is looking up. It was a beautiful start to summer. It's the longest day of the year, meaning the most daylight. The night will be beautiful. We just had a tremendous amount of rain that has further slowed the onset of fire season. The next few days will be spectacular. Wednesday will be another awesome early summer day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Thursday will turn partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms over central and eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s in western Montana, and 80s to around 90 for central and eastern areas. A sharp cold front will move through Thursday with a much cooler airmass for Friday. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s to near 70. There will be a few showers in central and southern Montana into the afternoon. This Canadian airmass will bring in the threat for a frost and/or freeze for some areas Friday night into Saturday morning. Some areas including the Helena Valley and Great Falls could drop into the low to mid 30s by early Saturday morning. The first weekend of summer will be gorgeous with abundant sunshine, no threat of thunder and comfortable temperatures. Saturday will have highs in the 60s, Sunday will warm into the 70s for most of the state.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist