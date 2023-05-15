Lots of Electric Energy

This week will have ample electricity as thunderstorms will pepper the state over the next few days. A slow moving area of low pressure will hook up with a cold front coming down from Canada, spreading showers and thunderstorms through Montana through Wednesday. Major early season wildfires continue to burn in central and northern Alberta and British Columbia. Some smoke from these fires will likely come down into Big Sky Country behind the cold front. The smoke should stay higher up in the atmosphere and should not impact air quality at the surface here in Montana but smoky skies are a possibility. Tuesday will start out quiet with mostly sunny skies however scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and continue through the night. There will be more thunderstorms across central and western areas, eastern Montana will mainly be dry. Highs will be warm 70s and 80s, well above average. Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Wednesday for most of the state. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. The storms will clear by Thursday morning as high pressure moves in. Thursday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 60s to around 70. However, this high pressure and a north flow from Canada will likely steer smoke across our sky. Some rain is likely over those fires the next few days. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Some wildfire smoke may still persist making for gray-ish brown skies. This weekend will be warm with the chance of more thunderstorms. Saturday will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Cooler, drier air will move in for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

