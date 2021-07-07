Lots of Lightning as Storms Continue

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for central and southern Montana into this evening.

Thunderstorms rocked parts of the state on Wednesday afternoon with lots of lighting, powerful wind that knocked down trees, and some large hail. Storms will continue to move through central and eastern Montana into Wednesday night. Thursday will be mainly dry, warm and breezy. However, scattered thunderstorms will move along the Hi-line in the morning through the afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe with powerful wind and large hail. Across much of the state, west wind could gust up to 20-25mph raising the fire danger. Another wave of low pressure could bring a few more showers, thunderstorms, clouds and cooler temperatures for Thursday night and Friday. Friday's highs will be in the 70s and 80s with decreasing storms through the afternoon. This weekend will turn pretty hot as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday's wind will increase, and the fire danger will once again pick up. Fortunately the temperatures will drop back into the 70s and 80s next Monday. Some wildfire smoke may be visible from several large fires burning in north-central Idaho.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

