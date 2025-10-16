Lots of Wind Blowing In

A sluggish storm that's been impacting Montana for almost a week is moving out but a lot of wind will be blowing in for several days. The windiest days will be Friday and Sunday, but there will be areas of strong wind in the state through most of next week. Friday will be a partly cloudy, windy and warmer day with highs in the 50s to near 60. West wind will gust up to about 40mph. A weak cold front could produce a few showers of rain and snow late in the evening mainly over the mountains. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm across north-central Montana. Some snow showers will continue in the mountains through Friday night. The front will move out of Montana by Saturday morning. Saturday will be the nicer out of the two weekend days. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early on, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Sunday will not be as nice with a new cold front moving into the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers moving through western Montana in the morning. The cold front should move across the Helena area with a period of moderate rain and very strong wind right in the middle of the day. The mountains will have lowering snow levels and significant wind. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s early but temperatures will fall into the 40s later in the day. Monday will have partly cloudy skies and a few mixed rain and snow showers depending on elevation. It will be blustery and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of next week will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s but there will likely be stronger wind across the plains and up on the Continental Divide most days.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist