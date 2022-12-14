Lots of Wintry Weather

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Continental Divide, Rocky Mountain Front, East Glacier, Cascade County and the Little Belt Mountains through Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of northeast Montana into Thursday.

A WITNER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Montana.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for southeast Montana.

And it's not even winter yet. November and December have been extremely cold and snowy, and it appears things are going to get worse before they get better. There is more snow in the forecast and the potential for some of the coldest temperatures Montana has seen in years. Right at the official start of winter next Wednesday, a major arctic airmass is set to hit the state. Until then, it will just be pretty darn cold with some light snow. While a major blizzard is affecting the central United States plains and clipping far eastern Montana, a weaker storm will move through western and central Montana on Wednesday. Light snow will increase through the morning and continue most of the afternoon. Accumulation will range from about 1-4". Highs will top out in the 10s and 20s. Clouds will clear Wednesday night and temperatures will drop to around 0. Thursday will start out with some sun but a few snow showers could move across the Continental Divide by afternoon. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Friday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and high in the 20s to around 30. The one problem will be a strong wind across the plains and Rocky Mountain Front which could create blowing and drifting snow. Saturday will have increasing clouds and some light snow moving into northern Montana later in the day along a cold front. This front will push south through Montana on Saturday night along with light snow and a big drop in temperatures. After highs on Saturday reach the 10s and 20s, Sunday's highs will be in the -0s and 0s. Areas of light snow or light flurries will move through the state. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow or flurries and continued very cold. Highs will be in the -0s and 0s, lows will be in the -10s and 0s. As if it were not cold enough, an arctic front will push through later Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will be widespread but the air following this front could be some of the coldest in years. Winter officially begins on Wednesday, and highs that day could be in the -10 to -20 range with lows between -20 and -40! Ouch.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist