Love It or Leave It, Snowy Days Ahead

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of central and western Montana into Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central and western Montana from Wednesday night through Thursday.

An AVALANCHE WARNING has been issued for the Big Belt, Castle, Bridger and Crazy Mountains into Wednesday.

Winter is hanging on strong for Montana. Areas of snow will continue to move across the state through Valentine's Day and the biggest accumulation could be through Thursday. Wednesday is Valentine's Day, and most of the state will be cloudy with some light snow or flurries. The Hi-Line will have a little more sunshine. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Snow will increase late on Wednesday as another low pressure moves in. Snow will fly Wednesday night and most of Thursday for central and southern Montana. North of Great Falls will not see much precipitation. Snow will accumulate several inches for most areas through the day. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Snow will come to an end by Friday morning as high pressure moves in and clears out the clouds. Friday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 20s. Friday night will be chilly with some areas dropping below 0. This weekend is Presidents' Day Weekend. A chinook wind will develop across the plains, Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to about 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. A strong wind across the plains will push temperatures up into the 40s, with 30s in the valleys and mountains. Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist