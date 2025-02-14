Love Snow on Valentine's Day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and north-central Montana for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt Mountains, Bridger Mountains, Castle Mountains, and the Gallatin Valley for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Another snowy stretch begins on Valentine's Day for Montana as a series of storms will bring snow throughout Friday and the holiday weekend. The arctic air is not budging anytime soon so this cold and snowy February stretch will continue. There's a lot of moisture moving in from the Pacific and most of the western United States will be very stormy as well. The leading edge of this moisture is moving into Montana tonight and light snow is possible after dark around Helena, Great Falls and the Rocky Mountain Front. Areas of spotty light snow will continue through the night. Don't expect much of an accumulation, maybe up to an inch. Friday is Valentine's Day and it will be cold and snowy. Another arctic cold front will move southward into Montana while more Pacific moisture streams in from the west. The snow does not look heavy, but 1-3" should accumulate across much of the state, with some lower elevations getting up to 4". Highs will be back down in the -0s and 0s. Some light snow will continue into the evening. Presidents' Weekend is coming up and the cold and snow are locked in. Snow will continue through Friday night and taper off through Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be overcast to mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers here and there. Highs will be cold again in the 0s and 10s. Sunday, snow will increase again as the next storm moves in. Highs will warm into the 10s and 20s. Presidents' Day on Monday will be very snowy. Highs will hold in the 10s and 20s. Snow will accumulate several more inches through the holiday into Tuesday morning while staying cold. Between Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz