Lovely Last Friday of Spring

It's the final Friday of spring and the weather could almost not be any better - mostly sunny, comfortable temperatures, light wind and no thunderstorms. It's been quite a stormy stretch over the last several days with wind and thunderstorms. It will be nice to get a break from them both. Friday will be a nice late spring day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and highs in the 70s. This weekend will start out nice with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, but clouds will increase along with a few thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. At exactly 8:22pm, it's the summer solstice. Saturday will have the most daylight of the year. Sunday is Father's Day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Most areas will be dry. Overall, it's a pretty nice weekend. Monday will still be slightly cooler than average with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but another round of thunderstorms will likely spread across the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist