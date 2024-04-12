Watch Now
Lovely, Warm Weekend

Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 12, 2024
This weekend will be the warmest weekend so far this year with temperatures soaring into the 70s for most of the state. Sunshine, above average temperatures, and just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will make for a beautiful stretch of spring weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. There may be a few stray showers and storms in the morning hours. Sunday will be warmer with highs possibly reaching the mid 70s in some spots, especially eastern Montana. A few thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening but most of the state will be dry for most of the day. Monday will be turn stormy as a cold front moves through the state. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will move through. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with some 70s holding on farther east. The wind will pick up out of the west through the day. Temperatures will fall with snow levels falling later Monday. Colder air will work in late with the chance of rain changing to snow into Tuesday. Midweek next week will be colder with the chance of a significant snowstorm. Highs will be much colder, possibly down into the 20s and 30s with several inches accumulating in the lower elevations. Snow may linger with well below normal temperatures through Friday.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

