Loving a Little Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and western Montana through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Well that was a beautiful weekend with sunshine and above average temperatures. Most of Valentine's Day was pleasant as well, but the weather started to go downhill in the afternoon. Clouds and precipitation are increasing ahead of the first storm in a while. This system will initially spread a few rain and snow showers late Monday evening, but most of that precipitation will change to all snow through the night into Tuesday. This is not a big storm, but there will be areas of snow that linger for a few days. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of snow, but it will not snow all day long. And the snow that does fall will be light. Highs will be cooler in the 30s, with 20s in the mountains. Another wave of low pressure will produce snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another coating up to a couple inches is likely with this round. When all is said and done, generally 1-4" will have accumulated in the lower elevations, with 4-10" in the mountains. Wednesday will start out cloudy and snowy, but the snow will come to an end by afternoon with some clouds breaking up to reveal a little sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will moderate some into the 40s. A trend toward another spring fling will continue on Friday and Saturday as well with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the 40s and low 50s. Later on Sunday a new storm is likely with another chance at accumulating snow lingering through Monday. So over the next week the weather will be going back and forth between winter and a spring fling.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist