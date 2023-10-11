Low-pressure activity locks into Montana

Wednesday's weather is cooler and wetter in most of Montana due to incoming coastal low pressure. This system sticks around with us through Friday due to high pressure in Canada 'locking' in the moisture and keeping the system from exiting to the east quickly.

The current system is bringing areas of light rain to western and central Montana cities Wednesday morning. Expect off and on showers throughout the evening that get stronger Thursday morning.

We are tracking snow to reach the higher elevations - generally above 6000 ft - today with the highest concentration being towards Bozeman, Big Sky, Dillon, Livingston areas of SW Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for this area of the Gallatin, Madison Co, and Centennial Mountains. Caution is advised due to difficult backcountry conditions through Thursday.

Temperatures have cooled Wednesday and we're looking at highs in the 50s in both the Helena and Great Falls areas - below normal for this time of year.

We get cooler tomorrow! Widespread highs in the 40s and lots more moisture on deck. Snow will descend to 4500 feet with this cooldown.

Good news...we get warmer towards the weekend!

