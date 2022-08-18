Luck be in the Sky Tonight?

Ok, let's try this again. Unfortunately the solar storm that was peaking during the daylight hours began to fizzle as skies got dark last night. There was relative inactivity through the night, but the bar graph above shows the storm increased once again but during the daylight. A coronal mass ejection from the sun is still hitting Earth's atmosphere and the northern lights could be visible tonight. Right now the intensity of the storm would require people to get away from city lights, or try to have a clear view to the north without light pollution. If the storm intensifies a bit more, it may just be visible in city limits. Sorry to everyone that went out looking and came up empty handed. In other weather related news, it's hot and dry and the fire activity and danger continues to increase. More fires in western Montana and Idaho have been active and smoke is increasing. The pattern we are in should keep smoke and poor air quality to our west. However, prevailing wind is from the west and southwest this time of year, so it may only be a matter of time before smoke begins to increase. Thunderstorm activity will also begin to increase starting on Friday. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s with a few isolated thunderstorms west of the Continental Divide. That moisture will start to spread east on Saturday with some thunderstorms east of the Continental Divide out into central Montana. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will have a few more scattered storms over western and central Montana. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. There is a good chance for widespread thunderstorms producing a nice rain later Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms could continue through Wednesday and Thursday as well. This will come with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. That's exactly what the doctor ordered with fire conditions are reaching the worst levels of the year right now.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist