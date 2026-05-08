Ma-velous for Mother's Day

Mother's Day Weekend will feature a variety of weather conditions but the nicest weather will be exactly on Mother's Day itself, with sunshine and warmth making it one of the most beautiful days of the year so far. But before that near perfect weather day, the weekend will start off unsettled with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a touch of high mountain snow on Saturday. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will thin out through the afternoon and evening. The heaviest and steadiest precipitation will be across central and southeast Montana. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday for Mother's Day it will be a magnificent day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80, making it one of the warmest days so far this year. Next week will be warm with highs in the 70s and even up to 80. The next chance for storms will be Wednesday. Some storms could be severe with hail and powerful wind, but that's next week's problem.

Happy Mother's Day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist