Mainly Dry, Hot, and Hazy

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:11:06-04

An AIR QUALITY WARNING will remain in effect until 2 pm.

Friday high pressure will build back in, resulting in mainly dry conditions, warmer temperatures, and hazy skies. A large portion of the state's high temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny; smoke from wildfires burning regional and local will make it mostly smoky. Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality across the state. The high temperatures will remain in the 90s.

Sunday portions of the state will get a little relief. Monsoon moisture will bring showers and thunderstorm activity back into the forecast for our friends out west and southwest Montana.

Monday widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely. With much-needed rain moving in, hopefully, the state air quality and drought conditions will slightly improve.

Have a great day.
A.R. 😊

