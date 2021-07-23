Major Fires & Widespread Smoke

Wildfire activity exhibited significant growth on Friday across Montana. Widespread red flag warning conditions with low humidity and gusty winds made for nasty fire weather conditions. Several huge fires in other western states have grown as well, emitting large plumes of smoke that will travel across the country. The wind will die down for the weekend, but existing fires have grown and new fires have started. Expect bad air quality through the weekend as these fires have created a lot of smoke. Some good news, there will be cooler nights into the weekend with some areas dropping into the 40s. Saturday will be sunny, hazy and warm. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. The wind will be light out of the north, so the fire danger will ease up some. Sunday will be sunny and hazy with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. West wind will reach 10-15mph in the afternoon. Another surge of near record heat is likely early next week. Highs will be right around 100 on Monday and Tuesday. With afternoon wind increasing to 20mph, the fire danger will be screaming. Thunderstorms are likely to develop for Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

