Major Mountain Snow This Weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for central Montana through Saturday into Sunday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of central and eastern Montana early Monday morning.

Heavy mountain snow could total up to 3 feet and possibly more in some of the highest elevations of central Montana, with lighter snow in the lower elevations this weekend.. The storm, like the last, will bring lots of wind and light snow to the lower elevations, but the higher mountain ranges of central Montana could pick up closer to 2-3 feet when all is said and done. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with wind and areas of light snow in the lower elevations but heavy snow will fall at times in the mountains. It will be a chilly day with the wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Areas of light snow are likely to move back in for Sunday with an additional light accumulation. Through this weekend the lower elevations could pick up a total of 1-6" with nearly a foot or two in some of the mountains. It would not surprise me if some of the highest elevations in the Little Belt Mountains and Big Snowy Mountains see over 40"! High pressure moves in next week for wind and warmer temperatures across the plains but the valleys will be cold and calm under inversions. Late in the week an arctic front will bring snow and the coldest airmass of winter so far.

Have a good weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

