Major Snowstorm for Presidents' Day into Next Week

Thursday was a beautiful day across most of the state with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and this nice weather is running out of time. Cloudcover and wind will increase for Friday into Saturday but a major snowstorm will develop for the end of Presidents' Day Weekend into next week. This storm has the potential to produce the biggest snow accumulations of the winter for many areas in Montana. Arctic air will follow this snow and temperatures will likely drop below zero again. Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. It's Presidents' Day Weekend and the weather will get stormy by the official holiday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with snow in the mountains. This snow will increase in the lower elevations late in the day through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A light accumulation of up to a couple inches is possible in the lower elevations by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will become more widespread on Monday and Monday night. Several inches of snow are likely for most areas through Monday into Tuesday. Next week looks cold and active with periods of snow throughout the week. Late Tuesday through Wednesday could be the biggest snowstorm of the year with much of Montana seeing snow totals upwards of a foot or more followed by arctic air and a chance at subzero temperatures. Temperatures will warm back closer to average by next weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist