Major Snowstorm Misses Montana

A major snowstorm that will drop up to 5 FEET of snow in Colorado and Wyoming will miss Montana. Instead there is a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures headed to Big Sky Country. A few scattered mountain snow showers will fly on Wednesday and Thursday, but little to no accumulation is likely. Most locations will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, high pressure will build over the state with clear skies and warming temperatures into the 40s and 50s. The trend will continue this weekend with sunny skies and above average temperatures. Don't forget that Saturday night we "spring forward" as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. While Montana enjoys unusually quiet March weather this weekend, a major snowstorm will batter Colorado and Wyoming. A long duration storm could produce as much as 60" of snow on the front range of the Rockies. Travel in this area will be severely impacted. This storm will bypass Montana, leaving us rather unscathed. The next storm to affect the state of Montana will arrive late Monday with a few rain and snow showers. Snow showers will become more widespread with colder temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist