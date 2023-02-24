Major Wind Chills & Woes

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for most of central Montana into Friday afternoon.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for most of the state into Friday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front Friday into Saturday

Warmer temperatures are not far off but it is going to get worse before it gets better. The coldest temperatures and the worst of the wind chills will occur Thursday night through Friday morning. As the clouds clear out, temperatures tonight will drop to between -15 and -35. Wind chill values will be worse, generally between -30 to -55! Friday morning will be especially cold. If you venture out, make sure to have most of your skin, hands and face covered as frost bite could occur in as little as 5 minutes in these conditions. Friday will be mostly sunny with some warmer air beginning to move into southwest and central Montana. Highs there will be in the 10s and 20s but northeast Montana still below 0. Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warmer temperatures in the 20s and 30s as the arctic airmass retreats from the state. Strong wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front, the East Glacier area, and over the Continental Divide. Ground blizzard conditions are possible from late Friday through Saturday afternoon. Even though the temperatures will get getting warm, the strength of the wind will intensify. Sunday a chinook wind will develop and most of the state will top out in the 30s and 40s with strong wind over the plains and Continental Divide. Some snow showers are likely to return Sunday evening with a cold front, but most accumulation should be limited to the mountains. There is a good chance of light snow for Montana next Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will generally stay below average into the beginning of March with more opportunity for snow. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist