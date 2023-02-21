Major Winter Storm Continues, Arctic Air Looms

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for Phillips, Valley and Roosevelt Counties through Tuesday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of Montana through Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of central and eastern Montana through Tuesday.

Already this storm has produced strong wind gusting higher than 70mph and snow totals exceeding 50"! Some parts of the state have seen little snow but this storm is not over yet. It will continue to produce snow over the next few days along with bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chill values. For the time being temperatures will remain fairly mild through Monday night into Tuesday. A cold front will blast through the state overnight with some areas of heavy snow, rain and wind. Tuesday's highs will be in the 20s and 30s, occuring in the morning ahead of the arctic front. By the afternoon, temperatures will drop to the -0s and 0s. Wind chill values will drop to around -20 to -30. The combination of wind and snow will make for hazardous travel. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for parts of northeast Montana where whiteout conditions will create dangerous travel. While the rest of the state is not under a BLIZZARD WARNING, the snow and wind will be harsh as well. Tuesday night's temperatures will drop below zero for most of the state. Areas of light snow will continue through the night and through Wednesday. Wednesday will be a very cold, cloudy day with light snow that typically falls in these arctic airmasses. Highs will be in the -0s to 0s, with wind chill values between -20 to -40. If travelling, make sure to have winter survival gear. Areas of light snow will continue on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the -0s to 0s, lows in the -10 to -20 range. Friday will be partly cloudy with some warmer air beginning to move into southwest Montana. Highs there will be in the 10s and 20s, with northeast Montana still below 0. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few snow showers and warmer temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunday a chinook wind will develop and most of the state will top out in the 30s and 40s with strong wind over the plains and Continental Divide. Some snow showers are likely to return Monday and Tuesday with active storms and the potential for more snow through the first week of March. Winter is not over with yet. Please be safe these next few days.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist