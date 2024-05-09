Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mama Mia! Beautiful Mother's Day Weekend

Special.png
MTN
Special.png
WatchWarning1.png
WatchWarning2.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
Futuretrack Wind6.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 19:27:16-04

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek near Havre and Chinook.
A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of north-central Montana.

After a significant spring storm produced heavy rain, snow and wind, Montana will experience a major shift in the weather just in time for Mother's Day Weekend. A nice stretch of warm, dry and sunny weather will last for days after that incredible rain and mountain snow. Flooding remains a concern around the Bear Paw Mountains. Please remember if you encounter water over a road, turn around and don't drown. The good news is the water is beginning to recede but flooding is still occurring. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. The weekend will be lovely with much warmer temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but Mother's Day Weekend will be almost perfect. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week but the precipitation will be nothing like the storm that just moved through.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader