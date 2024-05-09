Mama Mia! Beautiful Mother's Day Weekend

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek near Havre and Chinook.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of north-central Montana.

After a significant spring storm produced heavy rain, snow and wind, Montana will experience a major shift in the weather just in time for Mother's Day Weekend. A nice stretch of warm, dry and sunny weather will last for days after that incredible rain and mountain snow. Flooding remains a concern around the Bear Paw Mountains. Please remember if you encounter water over a road, turn around and don't drown. The good news is the water is beginning to recede but flooding is still occurring. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. The weekend will be lovely with much warmer temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but Mother's Day Weekend will be almost perfect. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week but the precipitation will be nothing like the storm that just moved through.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist