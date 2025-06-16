Mammatus Clouds & Thunderstorms

Mammatus clouds moved above Helena as thunderstorms pushed into the area with some heavy rain falling over the Jericho Mountain Fire. That fire is now up to 150 acres but did receive rain at times through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east through Montana tonight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a drier day but isolated thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon for central and eastern areas. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will be a recently rare dry day across most of Montana. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs mainly in the 80s. Afternoon wind will gust up to 20mph, so watch the fire danger. Thunderstorms are back on Thursday afternoon for western and central Montana. Highs will top out in the 80. Friday is the first day of summer and a new storm system will move into the state with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible in central and eastern Montana. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s west to the 80s to 90 farther east. A big storm will move in for the first weekend of summer but it will not feel like summer. Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s are likely Saturday. There will be a bit more sunshine for eastern Montana. Low pressure will move through the state on Sunday with the chance of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. It will be cool with highs in the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations. Right now it appears the snow will stay in the higher elevations but it's possible some snow mixes with the rain down to about 5000' in some areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist