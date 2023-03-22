March Madness! Snowy End to the Month

March thus far has been snowy with temperatures running 10-15 below average for most of the state, and this pattern could continue into April. Thursday will be a little warmer and drier. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50. A cold front will move through with some snow showers in the western mountains later in the day. There is a slight chance for thundersnow along the Continental Divide west of Helena in the evening as the front moves through. Friday will be a blustery and chilly day with frequent snow showers in and near the mountains. The snow showers will be heavy at times, but the plains should have little to no snow activity. Snow will accumulate a few inches in the mountains, heaviest across far southwestern Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. The first weekend of spring will have snow around both days. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with snow showers and highs in the 30s to low 40s. A steady light snow will likely develop for Sunday with highs back down in the 30s. Another front with a round of accumulating snow is looking more likely next Tuesday night into Wednesday. It may be a while, possibly by the end of first week of April, for temperatures to warm up to average spring levels.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist