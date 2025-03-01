March & Meteorological Spring Begin

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for north-central Montana for the next few days.

This weekend is the beginning of March and meteorological spring, and it will certainly feel like spring with sunshine, warm temperatures and light wind. Meteorological Spring consists of March, April and May. Warm temperatures will continue with a lot of sunshine and little to no wind this weekend making the first weekend of March great. Some minor hiccups with the warmup will continue to occur as minor flooding and ice jams are impacting parts of the state. That's the only blemish in the weekend forecast. March begins on Saturday and the weekend looks beautiful as high pressure builds across the West. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear with highs in the 40s to as warm as near 60. The wind will not be strong at all. The first storm of March will hit after the weekend as widespread snow returns Monday into Tuesday. Right now accumulation looks light, on the order of 1-3" with as much as 6" in the mountains. March appears to be active, as it typically is, with numerous storms lining up through the middle of the month.

Enjoy the beautiful weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist