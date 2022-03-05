March Moisture on the Way

Snow and colder temperatures have finally returned to most of Montana. This colder and snowier pattern will continue for the next few weeks. Temperatures will be below average and precipitation will be near average to above average for Montana and most of the West. This is great news considering how mild and dry much of January and February have been. Colder temperatures will solidify the snowpack, and several snowstorms will at least add to the snow-water equivalent. There is ground to make up for sure. This is becoming more of a favorable La Nina pattern with a northwest flow into the northwest United States. Snow will continue for parts of central and southern Montana through Friday night into Saturday. Snow will diminish from north to south by Saturday morning with some breaks in the cloud cover through the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers across much of the state, the mountains should see a few additional inches. Monday will be a partly cloudy day with a break in precipitation. Highs will be close to average in the 30s and 40s. Another round of snow and colder air is likely for Tuesday. Widespread snow and well below average temperatures will continue through Wednesday before tapering off Thursday. Some places may even drop below 0 for overnight lows. Another round of snow and reinforcing cold is likely next weekend as well. It may just be a March Moisture Miracle.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist