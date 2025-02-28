March Starts Like a Lamb Before Snow Returns

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for north-central and northeast Montana through for the next few days.

Spring is in the air as mild temperatures and sunshine have graced the state recently, and the first weekend of March should be a beauty before some snow returns. Friday is the final day of February, a month that was extremely cold and snowy until this recent warmup. Warm temperatures will continue with a lot of sunshine and little to no wind this weekend, making the first weekend of March great. Some minor hiccups with the warmup will continue to occur as minor flooding and ice jams are impacting parts of the state. A sizeable area of Montana continues under a FLOOD ADVISORY for rising water do to snowmelt. Low lying and poor drainage areas, creeks and streams are seeing high water. The next several days will have mild temperatures during the day with more snow melting. The ground is frozen so the water is not soaking into the soil. There will be more areas of minor flooding and a buildup of water potentially over the next several days. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with lighter wind. Highs will again reach the 40s and 50s. March begins on Saturday and the weekend looks beautiful as high pressure builds across the West. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear with highs in the 40s to as warm as near 60. The wind will not be strong at all. The first storm of March will hit after the weekend as widespread snow returns Monday into Tuesday. Right now accumulation looks light, on the order of 1-3" with as much as 6" in the mountains.

