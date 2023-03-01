Marching into a Snowy & Cold Pattern

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of northeast and eastern Montana into Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northwestern Montana including the West Glacier area and Flathead Valley.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday is the first day of March, and the new month often has more active weather than February but the temperatures should be getting warmer. Should be... Temperatures will be trending colder and colder through the first full week of March and several rounds of snow will be moving through as well. Most of the snow looks light, but it will be sticking around with highs eventually down in the 10s and 20s. Some light snow will continue for eastern Montana into Wednesday morning. A few flurries will fly around the Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown areas in the morning with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. There is no rest for the weary as another front will approach on Thursday with increasing clouds and increasing snow showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. Snow showers will fly Thursday night and Friday. Accumulation will likely be a coating up to a couple inches in the lower elevations. The mountains will have as much as 6" through Friday. The mountain passes of western Montana will have heavy snow showers at times that will make travel difficult. The first weekend in March will start off quiet and partly cloudy. Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be different with a steadier light snow developing with cloudy skies. Areas of light snow will continue into Monday. Temperatures will be well below average for the first full week of March with multiple chances of snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist