Marching towards 2024 with minimal activity in the forecast

A little bit of moisture pushed into Montana Tuesday bringing some light flurries to the Helena area! This shortwave brought in cool and windy conditions - especially along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Light flurries tracked through the intermountain areas of western Montana Tuesday. Helena saw trace accumulation and breezy conditions at times.

Foggy conditions are set to develop tonight and into tomorrow morning in the valleys of western Montana. Be prepared for reduced visibility on your morning commute! Skies will remain overcast Wednesday morning.

Through the end of the workweek we are looking at mild and quiet conditions to dominate the forecast. We're looking at plenty of sunshine to finish up the year! Helena will remain on the cooler side with highs warming up to the low 40s Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Great Falls continues to see above normal temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

