Maritime moisture's march into March

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for areas including Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher, Gallatin, Deep Creek Pass, Bozeman Pass, Martinsdale, Chief Joseph Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Townsend, Twin Bridges, West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass, Whitehall, Big Hole Pass, Wisdom, Boulder Hill, Boulder, Montana City, Bozeman Apt, Elk Park Pass, Toston, Ennis, Virginia City, Dillon, Winston, Monida Pass, Norris Hill, Wise River, City of Bozeman, and White Sulphur Springs. The wind chills in all areas of the state are cold, but areas included in this advisory may get down to 35 below zero. 35 below zero is extremely dangerous to exposed skin, as temperatures even a few degrees below this will cause frostbite in as little as ten minutes. Extreme caution should be used if you are traveling outside with at minimum a hat and gloves.

A HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK has been issued for areas including Judith Gap, Livingston, Beartooth Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass, Melville Foothills, and Southern Wheatland. The main concern in this outlook is strong and gusty winds. Already strong winds will increase Friday evening from Livingston to Big Timber and over the Beartooth Foothills. The gusty winds will spread north into Judith Gap late Friday night. Strong gusty winds will continue over these areas into Sunday morning. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning when gusts could be 65 to 70 mph over Livingston and Nye, with 60 mph in the other areas. The direction that these winds are coming from will produce strong crosswinds, making travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. The strong crosswinds will also affect Highway 191 from Big Timber through Judith Gap. Driving is extremely difficult in these conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until the winds subside, or take an alternate route.

A low pressure center pushing east through southern Canada will send a cold front through Montana, moving to the southeast. Though the cold front is worth noting, it is quite weak compared to cold fronts we've seen in Montana over the past two weeks, which means the main story from this particular system is wind. While wind can often be annoying and extremely inconvenient to people like me who waste way too much time on their hair; it's important to remember that when you feel wind; know that the atmosphere is moving energy in it's never ending quest to reach exact equilibrium. A few snow showers are possible Thursday, but there won't be any accumulation. Friday the wind flow into Montana will shift from a northerly flow to a due west flow. It is this change that will finally push us into a spring feeling pattern here in Montana. The temperatures Friday will be steadily warming throughout the daytime hours. This will set up a beautiful partly-sunny Saturday with highs into the sixties. I believe it is worth noting that Saturday will be the first day this year that absolutely undeniably feels like a spring day. However, for some areas of the state the spring change will be short-lived, after springing forward an hour overnight for Daylight Savings Time, a low pressure system looks to be tracking straight down the center of Montana. The snow possibility for most areas is low; but those in northwest Montana, and on or east of the Continental Divide; will see decent amounts of snowfall. Next week we should see more of humidity, moisture, and warmth as an active north Pacific basin continues to send air masses due west in our direction. We do live in Montana, and I've learned quickly living here that a snow shower could occur at any time of the year, but I do believe that we've seen the last large scale synoptic cold and snow event for the season. With severe weather season right on our doorstep, be sure to get connected with our social media here at the station, and download our mobile KTVH app to recieve breaking severe weather updates directly from Curtis Grevenitz or I. Our station twitter account is @KTVHNews. You can find Curtis on twitter @CurtisTheWXDude and me @WXTonn .

