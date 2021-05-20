May in Montana Looks Like Mid-Winter

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front through southern Lewis & Clark County.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for areas of central and western Montana.

A powerful spring storm continues to have significant impacts on Montana, and buckle up because we still have a ways to go before calmer, warmer conditions return. How about that snow? Heavy, wet snow accumulated several inches in the lower elevations to nearly a foot in the higher terrain. This snow will continue to add up, weighing down trees and powerlines. Power outages to hundreds of homes has already happened and more are likely. Wet conditions with the possibility of severe thunderstorms will continue for eastern Montana into Friday morning. Where the snow is falling, temperatures dropping below freezing will allow slick roads to develop overnight into Friday. Several additional inches are likely by Friday morning and through the day. There likely will be a switch back to rain in the lower elevations before precipitation comes to an end later in the evening. High temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s, with some 50s in eastern Montana. The storm system will split on Saturday giving much of the state a break from rain and snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy, highs will be cool in the 40s and 50s. A few isolated showers and mountain snow showers are possible. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move through on Sunday. Snow levels will be higher this go around, generally above 5,000' to 6,000'. The storm will begin pulling away on Monday with wind and areas of rain still moving through the state. Flooding could become an issue as some areas may see inches of rain. While a few showers may linger on Tuesday, temperatures will start to warm with more sunshine.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

