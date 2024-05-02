May in Montana Means More Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Highwood Mountains, Little Belt Mountains and the East Glacier Area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Great Falls, the foothills around the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains, the Bear Paw Mountains, the Little Rockies and the Rocky Mountain Front.

Happy May! A cold storm system will continue to blast the state with rain, thunderstorms, snow and wind for Thursday with difficult travel in some areas. The north-central plains including Great Falls, the Rocky Mountain Front and the central and northern mountain ranges will have difficult travel conditions Thursday morning with heavy wet snow and wind. A slushy few inches will accumulate in the lower elevations with several inches to a foot of snow in the mountains. Areas of rain and snow will spread through the state through the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible across eastern Montana. A period of moderate to heavy wet snow is likely around Helena through the afternoon. Heavy snow could briefly cover the ground in the lower elevations making for slippery travel. Highs will be in the 40s for most areas, 20s and 30s in the mountains where it will be cold enough for significant accumulation of up to a foot. Snow and rain showers will gradually taper off through Thursday night. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow and rain showers. Highs will be warmer in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be the nicest day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70. Nice weather will be short lived as a cold front will move through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Another stormy, rainy, snowy and windy system will move through next week from Monday through Thursday. There is once again potential for signficant accumulating snow in the mountains. May is starting off with a lot of activity and moisture.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

